Elaborate security arrangements for Vijay’s Erode event tomorrow

Erode, Dec 17 (IANS) Elaborate security arrangements, led by the police and supplemented by extensive measures from the organisers, have been put in place ahead of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s visit to Tamil Nadu's Erode on Thursday.

The police have issued several security-related instructions, all of which are being implemented in full, according to a statement issued by TVK chief coordinator K.A. Sengottaiyan.

The senior leader, who is a former Tamil Nadu minister, said the party was taking security arrangements beyond what had been sought by the police. He said security had been stepped up to a level and that the arrangements would set a benchmark for public meetings in the state.

As part of the security plan, around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed at the venue and in its vicinity to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and maintain law and order. Entry and exit points have been created at 14 locations to regulate the movement of the public and party cadre.

The statement said 60 CCTV cameras would be installed at strategic points across the venue as part of the surveillance measures. A comprehensive medical setup has also been arranged, with 72 doctors, 120 nurses, and 24 ambulances stationed on-site to respond to any emergencies.

The public meeting is expected to be attended by around 25,000 people, along with nearly 10,000 party cadres. The statement clarified that there would be no entry restrictions such as passes, identity cards, or QR codes. Only people and party cadres from Erode district have been invited to participate in the event. Basic amenities, including drinking water and toilet facilities, are being arranged at the venue.

To manage vehicular movement, parking facilities have been created over an area of about 60 acres, the statement said.

Sengottaiyan, along with party leaders, including Bussy N. Anand, inspected the preparatory works at the venue to ensure that all arrangements were in place.

As a precautionary step, the management of a private school located near the meeting venue has declared a holiday for students on Thursday in view of the security arrangements and anticipated traffic restrictions.

The TVK leaders said the elaborate preparations reflected the importance of Vijay’s visit to Erode after the September 27 Karur stampede, which led to the tragic death of 41 people and injuries to several others.

--IANS

aal/dpb