Eknath Shinde pays tribute to those who sacrificed lives in 'Samyukta Maharashtra' movement on state foundation day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk on the occasion of the 65th Maharashtra Foundation Day.

"On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, May 1, today, I visited the Martyrs' Memorial in Mumbai and gratefully paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for a united Maharashtra," posted Shinde on X.



"Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelamtai Gorhe, Shiv Sena Women Leader Meenatai Kambli, MP Milind Deora, Chairperson of the Child Rights Commission Sushiben Shah, former corporator Nana Ambole, as well as Shiv Sena office bearers and Shiv Sainiks in large numbers were present on this occasion," his post added.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde also highlighted Mumbai's global spotlight, as it hosted the inaugural Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025 - WAVES.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the WAVES 2025 summit in Mumbai, which brought together industry leaders and creative professionals from around the world.

"This is the first time such a summit is being held, and the whole world is watching Mumbai's importance in the entertainment and creative sectors. I thank Modi Ji for making this possible," Shinde stated.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Maharashtra's significant contribution to India's cinema and creative industries, calling the state a vital force in nurturing artistic talent and shaping the country's cultural narrative.

Speaking during his visit to the Maharashtra Pavilion at the Waves Summit, PM Modi emphasised the state's historic role in the evolution of Indian cinema.

"When it comes to cinema and creativity, Maharashtra has a pivotal role. The state has nurtured generations of people associated with the world of creativity and cinema. Maharashtra's cultural depth and artistic energy continue to influence the entertainment sector positively. Visited the Maharashtra Pavilion during the Waves Summit," posted PM Modi on X.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. (ANI)

