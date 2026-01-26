Eight Padma awards for K'taka; achievers enhance pride of Kannada land: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of Republic Day, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday expressed happiness that eight achievers from Karnataka have been selected for the country’s highest civilian honours -- Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- stating that it has enhanced the pride of the Kannada land.

Minister Joshi also congratulated the awardees over the phone. He said it is a matter of pride that eight achievers have been chosen this year for the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards, which recognise individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in various fields across the country.

Pralhad Joshi said that Shatavadhani R. Ganesh, a practitioner of the Avadhana Bhajana art form, receiving the Padma Bhushan award for 2026, is the highest honour conferred on the Bhajana tradition. Similarly, the posthumous Padma Shri awarded to T.T. Jagannathan for his achievements in trade and industry is a memorable recognition, he said.

He noted that social worker S.G. Sushilamma, who established the Sumangali Seva Ashram in Bengaluru and has worked for decades towards women empowerment, child protection and rural development, and Dr Suresh Hanagavadi, a professor at JJM Medical College and associated with the Haemophilia Society in Davanagere, have rendered valuable services to society, and the awards are a fitting recognition of their contributions.

Joshi said it is a moment of great happiness and celebration that aerospace scientist Shubha Venkatesh Iyengar, book enthusiast Ankegowda, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, and Prabhakar Basavaprabhu Kore from the fields of literature and education have been selected for the prestigious civilian awards. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said he personally called all the Padma awardees and conveyed his heartfelt congratulations.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, taking to X, stated, "Heartfelt congratulations to social worker S.G. Sushilamma, founder of Sumangali Seva Ashram, KLE institution chief Dr. Prabhakar Kore, and all other distinguished personalities who have been conferred with the prestigious Padma awards by the Central government."

"Congratulations as well to Shatavadhani R. Ganesh, who has exceptional mastery in the Avadhana art form; book lover Ankegowda; Shashi Shekhar Vempati for his services in the fields of education and literature; Shubha Venkatesh Iyengar; Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi for his achievements in the medical field; and T.T. Jagannathan, who has been awarded the Padma Shri for his accomplishments in the trade and commerce sector," he stated.

"Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for recognising and honouring individuals who serve selflessly without expecting anything in return, like unseen seeds, by conferring them with the prestigious Padma awards," Bommai said.

