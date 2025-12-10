Eight medical stores in Ahmedabad raided for selling cough syrup without prescription

Ahmedabad, Dec 10 (IANS) The Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) conducted surprise inspections at eight medical stores in Ahmedabad for allegedly selling cough syrup without a doctor's prescription.

All eight outlets have been issued show-cause notices and asked to submit an immediate explanation.

The crackdown is part of the FDCA's ongoing efforts to ensure that citizens receive safe and quality medicines.

Officials said strict action is being taken across the state against those violating drug safety laws.

The inspection covered medical stores across Ghatlodia, Satellite, Vejalpur and Prahladnagar, including Apollo Pharmacy (Ghatlodia), Krishna Medical, Solcure Pharmacy, Namnidhi Pharma, Nam: Wellness, Natraj Medical, Apollo Pharmacy (Vejalpur) and Apollo Pharmacy (Prahladnagar).

During the raids, five of the eight outlets were found selling cough syrup without the presence of a registered pharmacist. At two stores, pharmacists were present but still involved in selling the syrup without a prescription. One medical store was found closed at the time of inspection.

The FDCA has directed all eight establishments to submit detailed clarifications.

Officials said stringent action will follow once responses are reviewed. The department added that it regularly tests drug samples, acts against adulterated or fake medicines, and inspects medical stores statewide. Violations such as the absence of registered pharmacists, sale of expired or duplicate drugs, illegal sale of cough syrups, and unauthorised distribution of MTP kits are dealt with strictly under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) in Gujarat plays a critical role in ensuring that medicines, food products and cosmetics available to the public are safe, authentic and of high quality. It regulates the manufacturing and sale of drugs, conducts surprise inspections of medical stores, tests samples to detect adulteration or fake products, and enforces compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The FDCA also monitors prescription-only medicines, checks for the presence of registered pharmacists at outlets, and takes strict legal action against violations. Its overall mandate is to protect public health by maintaining strict oversight over the state’s pharmaceutical and food supply chain.

--IANS

janvi/svn