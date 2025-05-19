Efforts underway to promote natural farming: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, May 19 (IANS) Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Monday emphasised that natural farming has become essential in the present time, and efforts have already been initiated in the state to promote this practice.

He said there has been a growing interest among farmers in adopting natural farming. “This approach will not only help prevent environmental pollution but also preserve soil fertility, ensuring a sustainable supply of nutritious food for human life.”

Rana was giving suggestions at a virtual dialogue organised by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, with Agriculture Ministers of the states.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the launch of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign set to run from May 29 to 12 June.

In Haryana, the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Departments are involved in the campaign. The minister informed that the campaign would be conducted in 1,380 villages across 109 blocks in 22 districts of Haryana.

To ensure effective implementation, 55 teams have been formed, comprising agricultural scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, along with officials from the Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, and Fisheries Departments.

As part of the program, farmer seminars will also be organised. To promote awareness about the campaign, three mobile publicity vehicles will be deployed in each district.

The Agriculture Minister stated that during the campaign, farmers would be educated on the cultivation of crops such as paddy, millet, moong, jowar, sugarcane, cotton, sunflower, and vegetables.

Additionally, emphasis will be placed on the rearing of high-yielding indigenous breeds like Murrah and Bhadawari buffaloes, as well as Sahiwal, Tharparkar, Gir, and Rathi cows.

At the meeting, Union Minister Chouhan said the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is a major initiative of the Centre aimed at boosting agricultural production. He emphasised that the collective goal is to make farming a profitable venture.

The campaign seeks to increase food grain production, ensure national food security, strengthen reserves of grains, pulses, fruits, and vegetables, and provide nutritious food to the people of the country.

