Educational institutions reopen across Kashmir Valley after anti-US protests subside

Srinagar, March 9 (IANS) All educational institutions across the Kashmir Valley reopened on Monday as life started normally in all the 10 districts of the Valley as the pro-Ayatullah Ali Khamenei protests that were held after the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, subsided.

Officials said schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions reopened normally in the Valley on Monday.

Authorities had closed educational institutions in the Valley following protests against the US-Israeli attacks on Iran and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei.

These educational institutions were shut down as a precautionary measure. J&K Education Minister, Sakina Itoo said following restoration of normalcy in the Valley, all educational institutions had been directed to resume functioning from today.

Cheerful schoolchildren wearing colourful uniforms accompanied by parents waited for school buses eagerly in the morning.

Scores of school buses moved out early in different districts while college and university students thronged public transport vehicles to reach campuses after a break of one week.

After the killing of Khamenei in joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28, thousands of angry Shia Muslims joined by Sunni Muslims protesters took to the streets shouting pro-Islam and anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

At places the angry protesters had clashed with the police and the security forces, after which authorities imposed Valley-wide restrictions.

During handing of the law and order situation, police and the deployed security forces used utmost restraint to ensure that no casualty or damage to public life and property occurred during maintenance of law and order.

Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah interacted with civil society members belonging to the religious, social and business community in Srinagar. Omar Abdullah appealed to the civil society members to use their influence so that the grief of the people was expressed in a responsible and dignified manner.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah got a positive response from civil society members including senior leaders of the Shia community.

DGP, Nalin Prabhat camped in the Valley throughout the period restrictions remained in place.

Senior officers of the police force headed by the DGP visited areas affected by protests and directed the deployed forces to handle the situation with firmness and tact.

--IANS

sq/rad