Education remains top priority of state government: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, May 19 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Monday that the state government has been giving priority to the education sector, as the current government has taken several steps to expand the education infrastructure in the hill state.

He said, " Health and education are given topmost priorities by our government. We have taken a mission to offer better education to the youth and children, and the government has been working in that direction."

Sangma on Monday visited the Shillong Government College of Engineering, which received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for starting undergraduate courses in civil engineering and electrical engineering for the academic year 2025-26.

Accompanied by officials from the Education Department and Shillong Polytechnic College, the Chief Minister inspected the building of the Engineering College and held consultations with the faculty of the college to understand the requirements of the college. He assured that all concerns will be addressed to upscale the infrastructure for making the Shillong Government College of Engineering operational as mandated by AICTE. The faculty of Shillong Polytechnic College also apprised the Chief Minister of funding for research in the field of Science and Technology, to which the Chief Minister has agreed.

He said that currently, the Chief Minister’s Research Fellowship (CMRF) funds research related to arts and culture, which will be expanded to accommodate research in the Science and Technology field.

The Shillong Government College of Engineering is the first government engineering college in the state. The Letter of Approval (LoA) was issued to the Principal Secretary of Education on April 30. The institute is located at Mawlai Kynton Massar in the East Khasi Hills district and is affiliated with North Eastern Hill University (NEHU). The two undergraduate programmes -- Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering will start with an initial intake of 30 students each for the 2025-26 academic year. Meanwhile, the CM also visited the historic Iewduh market -- popularly known as Bara Bazar -- one of the oldest and largest traditional markets in the Northeast.

Sangma said, “The narrow lanes had turned into flowing drains due to the lack of a proper drainage system. But this visit gave me a clearer picture of the day-to-day challenges faced by our people, especially during the monsoon." The government has already sanctioned Rs 6 crore for the ongoing renovation work, which includes the restoration of footpaths and basic infrastructure. An additional Rs 15 crore will soon be allocated to provide a comprehensive facelift to the market, including enhanced drainage, pedestrian pathways, sanitation, and improved facilities for traders and commuters.

“Our aim is to revamp Shillong’s market hub, Iewduh -- the heartbeat of our farmers and traders -- by providing the necessary infrastructure and amenities to improve commuting, trading, and daily life for all,” the chief minister added.

