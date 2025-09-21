Education must rise above politics: Dharmendra Pradhan urges TN to accept three-language policy

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called upon the Tamil Nadu government to keep politics away from the implementation of the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP).

He said the Centre's initiatives, including funding support, are aimed at improving student welfare and educational opportunities, and should not be turned into a matter of political contention.

Union Minister Pradhan, addressing reporters at IIT-Madras, noted that the issue of education funding has been repeatedly raised by the state.

"I have spoken about this for the last two years and clarified it in Parliament as well. The entire country has accepted the NEP. The Centre allocates substantial funds to Tamil Nadu every year for education, including the mid-day meal scheme and other programmes," he said.

The minister explained that Tamil Nadu's Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and DMK MP Kanimozhi had approached him over the release of funds.

"I clearly told them the state must agree to the Centre's framework before funds under Samagra Shiksha are released. These funds are meant solely for students' welfare and cannot be subject to political bargaining. Both sides should work with mutual respect," he added.

The Union Minister criticised the DMK government for resisting the three-language policy, insisting that students should not be denied wider learning opportunities due to political decisions.

"What is wrong with learning three languages? In Tamil Nadu schools, languages such as Telugu, Urdu, and Malayalam are already taught. The NEP simply says students should learn their mother tongue along with two other languages of choice. The Centre is not imposing one particular language on anyone," he asserted.

He also referred to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's suggestion that students should learn up to ten languages, pointing out that multilingualism enhances knowledge and prospects.

At an IIT-Madras event, the Minister also shared his wish to learn Tamil, calling it a vibrant and historic language.

"From Kashi to Tenkasi, people share common cultural roots. To learn many languages, one must first gain proficiency in the mother tongue. India has 30 crore students, yet nearly 30 per cent drop out after Class 12. We need fundamental reforms in school education to address this challenge," he said.

--IANS

aal/svn