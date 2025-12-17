Educated people joining terrorism is worrisome: J&K L-G

Jammu, Dec 17 (IANS) Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha claimed that terrorism and corruption are big challenges in J&K, while some educated people joining terrorism is a worrisome development.

“Corruption and terrorism are big challenges in J&K, while some educated people joining terrorism is a worrisome development. However, J&K will be made terrorism and corruption-free,” claimed the L-G while attending the concluding function of the workshop on Basohli paintings held in IIM Jammu.

He cited the example of the Northeast, further claiming that terrorism had been “completely” wiped out there, while the Maoism problem has also been largely “contained”.

“The security forces alone cannot contain this. Everyone must make a collective effort,” he said.

The L-G also claimed that the top commanders of all militant organisations have been killed in J&K, while the local recruitment has ended.

He also said that Pakistanis are trying to facilitate infiltration, but they are not getting any success.

“Those who are already here will be killed soon. I can assure you. We should stop doing ‘Andar wala’ and ‘Bahar wala’. This will not serve our purpose and will lead to loss for J&K,” he said.

At the concluding function of the workshop on Basohli paintings, national and local artists attended the workshop, while the students of the IIM showed keen interest in the workshop.

More than 400 paintings will be permanently displayed in the IIM campus to highlight the relevance and the artistic excellence of Basohli paintings.

The L-G is also regularly chairing security review meetings, adding that the security forces and J&K Police are carrying out aggressive operations against militants, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers to dismantle their support system in J&K.

Drug smugglers and drug peddlers are also on the scanners of the security forces, as it is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are used to sustain terrorism.

--IANS

sq/dan