ED searches realtor's three premises, seizes Rs 15.40 crore properties

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Cracking the whip against errant builders, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached three properties worth Rs 15.40 crore in Farrukh Nagar in Haryana's Gurugram district, owned by Savyasachi Infrastructure, which allegedly duped home buyers and failed in timely delivery of dwelling units after collecting booking amounts, an official said on Thursday.

"The ED's Gurugram Zonal Office has provisionally attached the three immovable properties under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002," the official said in a statement.

The money laundering probe against Savyasachi Infrastructure Private Limited and others was initiated by the ED investigation based on three FIRs registered by the Haryana Police and Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing under various sections of the IPC, 1860, against Savyasachi Infrastructure Private Limited, its Director Vijay Rajan and others.

Savyasachi Infrastructure floated township and shop-cum-office (SCO) schemes, namely 'Amaya Greens Project, 'Amaya Greens Extension', and 'Amaya Bazar, wherein plot buyers could book different-sized plots/flats/SCOs, and collected the money from the investors in lieu of giving them properties in their above said three different projects situated at Sector-3 in Farrukh Nagar and later on, the company could neither fulfil its promise nor returned the money of the investors.

During the investigation, it is revealed that in 2019, Savyasachi Infrastructure Private Limited commenced bookings on the basis of false representations, without possessing mandatory licences from government authorities, approvals, or ownership rights over the land proposed to be developed.

Savyasachi Infrastructure Private Limited has further attempted to alienate assets by executing conveyance deeds of plots already promised to some complainants in favour of third parties, including persons associated with Savyasachi Infrastructure Private Limited.

The Savyasachi Infrastructure Private Limited promised to hand over the possession of the plots/SCOs and their development, within a period of one year.

"Additionally, until the date of possession, Savyasachi Infrastructure Private Limited promised assured returns on the investment amount. However, Savyasachi Infrastructure Private Limited failed to deliver either the plots or the assured returns, and the invested amounts were not refunded to the buyers/investors and thereby cheated more than 100 plot buyers in the three projects," the ED said.

It has been revealed that Director/promoters of Savyasachi Infrastructure Private Limited diverted the money collected from buyers/investors to acquire lands in the name of their benamidars.

As of now, investigation findings, reveals that total proceeds of crime generated in this case is of nearly Rs 18 crore.

Police authorities have filed their charge sheets in all the three FIRs against M/s Savyasachi Infrastructure Private Limited, its Directors Vijay Rajan, Harsh Khanna and other associate persons namely Deepak Gupta, Manish Tushir, Mohan Lal, Manoj Dubey, Asha Kaushik, Raghav Kaushik, Sanjeev Sharma and Satyajeet Singh.

