ED raids multiple cities in alleged cash-for-votes case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched extensive searches across multiple cities as part of an investigation into an alleged cash-for-votes case.

ED teams are currently searching 13 locations in Ahmedabad, three premises in Surat, two premises in Malegaon, Nashik, and five premises in Mumbai.

The searches are aimed at uncovering evidence related to alleged financial irregularities tied to vote-buying practices.

Sources indicate that the ED's operation is focused on gathering material to trace money trails, potential bribes, and other financial transactions that might be linked to influencing voters.

Also Read: Lottery scam: ED raids multiple places across India

As per sources, as much as Rs 125 crore may have been laundered with the intent to influence voters.

The ED conducted these raids targeting the bank accounts of suspects who allegedly exploited the accounts of economically disadvantaged individuals to launder money.

"The suspects are accused of using these accounts to conceal illicit funds and evade detection.The investigation aims to trace the flow of illegal money and uncover the extent of misuse of these bank accounts," said officials privy to the search operation.

ED officials believe this scheme was orchestrated to make the funds appear legitimate by routing them through multiple accounts.

—ANI