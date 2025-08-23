ED raids Gurugram, Delhi in $15 million illegal call centre scam; assets worth Rs 100 cr unearthed

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has unearthed a massive cyber fraud linked to illegal call centres operating from the National Capital, exposing a network that duped US citizens of nearly $15 million (approx. Rs 130 crore).

The agency carried out search operations on August 20, 2025, at seven locations in Gurugram and New Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The probe is based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi, which alleged that a syndicate of cyber fraudsters conspired to cheat foreign nationals through fake tech-support call centres between November 2022 and April 2024.

According to ED, three accused -- Arjun Gulati, Divyansh Goel, and Abhinav Kalra -- were running call centres in Noida and Gurugram, posing as technical support providers to unsuspecting US citizens. Once trust was established, they gained unauthorised access to victims’ bank accounts, siphoning off funds that were routed through multiple foreign and Indian accounts.

Investigators revealed that the money trail spanned more than 200 bank accounts, layering transactions to mask the illicit proceeds.

The fraudulently obtained funds were eventually repatriated to India and invested in luxury lifestyles. The raids led to the seizure of incriminating documents, digital records, and recorded statements of key individuals that detailed the modus operandi of the racket.

Officials also froze 30 bank accounts directly linked to the accused. In addition, ED seized eight high-end luxury cars, several expensive watches, and properties allegedly acquired through the scam.

The total value of assets traced so far exceeds Rs 100 crore.

“The accused persons are living in luxury big houses, allegedly purchased through illegally earned money through cyber scam, and also acquired numerous valuable assets of more than Rs. 100 Crore from the Proceeds of Crime," the agency said in its press statement.

The crackdown highlights the growing trend of international cyber fraud being routed through India-based call centres targeting foreign nationals. ED officials confirmed that the case remains under active investigation.

