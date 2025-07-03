ED raids across multiple cities in Delhi Jal Board STP scam case; Rs 41 lakh in cash seized

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive search operations across multiple cities, including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Hyderabad on July 3, in connection with a corruption case linked to the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) sewage treatment projects.

The probe stems from an FIR lodged by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Government against M/s Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts worth Rs 1,943 crore for the augmentation and upgradation of 10 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the national Capital.

The four key tenders — related to STPs at Pappankalan, Nilothi, Najafgarh, Keshopur, Coronation Pillar, Narela, Rohini, and Kondli — were awarded in October 2022 to three Joint Venture (JV) firms.

According to the FIR, only three JVs participated in all four tenders, each securing one or two contracts through apparent mutual arrangement.

Investigators suspect collusion among the JVs to manipulate the bidding process. The ACB alleges that the tendering process was deliberately made restrictive — notably through the imposition of the Integrated Fixed-film Activated Sludge technology requirement — limiting the number of eligible bidders.

Moreover, the estimated cost of the projects was inflated from Rs 1,546 crore to Rs 1,943 crore without proper justification or revised project reports, allegedly causing a significant loss to public funds.

ED’s findings corroborated the FIR, revealing that all three JVs submitted identical experience certificates from a Taiwanese project, which were accepted by the DJB without verification.

After securing the tenders, the JVs subcontracted the entire work to Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd, the original accused in the FIR.

During the searches, ED officials seized Rs 41 lakh in cash, along with several incriminating documents and digital evidence.

The ED stated that further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify the role of officials and private entities involved in the alleged scam.

--IANS

sas/rad