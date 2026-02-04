ED files prosecution complaint against ex-postemater abusing official position during service

Bhopal, Feb 4 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against a former Sub Post Master Ashok Kumar Soni, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for abusing his official position.

According to the ED’s statement issued on Wednesday, the Prosecution Complaint was filed before the Special Court (PMLA), Bhopal, following which, the court has issued notice for a pre-cognisance hearing against Ashok Kumar Soni.

“ED, Bhopal Zonal Office has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against Ashok Kumar Soni, the then Sub Postmaster, Jirapur Sub Post Office, District Rajgarh (MP) under PMLA, 2002, in a matter related to abusing his official position during the period from December 2016 to May 2017,” ED said in a statement.

The probe agency further stated that the action was initiated following an investigation based on a criminal case registered under various Sections of the IPC, 1860, and the PC Act, 1988, against Ashok Kumar Soni, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ACB, Bhopal.

The CBI, which investigated the case, had filed a chargesheet in the matter before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Bhopal, on December 15, 2020.

ED investigation revealed that Ashok Kumar Soni, while posted as Sub Postmaster at Jirapur Sub Post Office in Rajgarh district, abused his official position and, during the period from December 2016 to May 2017, he created backdated and fake deposit entries in 138 Postal Savings Bank accounts using the Sanchay Post software, thereby artificially inflating the account balances without any actual cash deposits.

After creation of the false balances and upon migration of the accounts from Sanchay Post to the Finacle system, he fraudulently withdrew a total amount of Rs.1,23,31,180 from the same accounts,” ED’s statement read.

“Accordingly, Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs. 1,23,31,180 were generated and obtained by him. Though, subsequently, Ashok Kumar Soni has repaid an amount of Rs. 1,24,44,800 in cash during November and December 2017,” it added.

