ED files charge sheet against accused under PMLA case in Jaipur court

Jaipur, Feb 2 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Jaipur Zonal Office, on Monday, filed a charge sheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Mohammed Sadeeque, Alfurkan Educational Trust (AET), and other associated individuals and entities, ED officials said.

The complaint was submitted on January 30, 2026, before the Special PMLA Court in Jaipur.

According to the central probe agency, Mohammed Sadeeque was arrested in connection with the case and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

His bail application was later dismissed by the Special PMLA Court on January 28, 2026.

The ED initiated its probe on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Rajasthan Police and additional credible intelligence inputs.

The investigation alleged Sadeeque's involvement in radicalisation activities, hawala dealings, forced religious conversions, illegal arms trafficking, and suspicious high-value financial transactions.

An ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) was registered, following which search operations were conducted on September 17, 2025, at multiple locations in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

The ED searches reportedly led to the seizure of incriminating documents, digital evidence, and financial records.

The ED said that the investigation revealed Sadeeque's alleged involvement in organised illegal arms trafficking, including the procurement, possession, and supply of country-made pistols and live cartridges.

It was also alleged that firearms were arranged for violent activities through associates, supported by police charge-sheets, recoveries, and witness statements.

The central probe agency also claimed that Sadeeque repeatedly delivered provocative and inflammatory speeches, targeting senior government officials and religious communities, with the alleged intent to incite violence and mobilise funds.

According to the ED, funds collected through cash donations were allegedly diverted and routed through various radical NGOs and organisations, including entities based abroad.

A portion of the funds was also allegedly used for personal expenses.

The probe also examined a widely circulated inflammatory video speech attributed to Sadeeque, as well as incidents involving the burning of foreign national flags at public gatherings allegedly held under his supervision.

The ED alleged that religious and charitable activities were used as a façade to conceal clandestine financial operations and criminal networks, while exploiting communal sentiments for personal financial gain.

Further proceedings in the matter are pending before the Special PMLA Court.

