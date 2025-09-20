ED attaches Rs 4.5 crore assets in PMLA case linked to MP's education 'scam'

Indore, Sep 20 (IANS) In a significant crackdown under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Indore Sub-Zonal Office, has provisionally attached 14 immovable properties worth Rs 4.5 crore.

The assets are linked to a massive financial "fraud" involving the Block Education Office (BEO) in Katthiwada, District Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The action stems from an FIR filed by Katthiwada Police, which claimed widespread misappropriation of government funds between 2018 and 2023.

Officials and employees of the BEO allegedly cleared fraudulent bills via the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS), siphoning off public money meant for educational development.

Earlier, ED had conducted search operations under Section 17 of PMLA, resulting in the seizure of incriminating documents and the freezing of substantial bank balances.

The main accused, Kamal Rathore, was arrested on August 7, 2025, and remains in judicial custody.

According to ED findings, approximately Rs 20.47 crore was embezzled through 917 fake bills and funnelled into 134 bank accounts.

The accused reportedly laundered the funds by withdrawing large sums in cash, transferring money among relatives, and investing in real estate across Alirajpur and Panna districts.

Properties were acquired in the names of family members and later sold to obscure the illicit origins of the funds.

The attached properties are believed to be part of the laundering network used to conceal the proceeds of crime.

ED officials confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on tracing additional assets and mapping the full extent of the money trail. This case highlights the growing use of digital financial systems in orchestrating complex frauds and underscores the importance of vigilant oversight in public sector transactions.

The ED's swift action sends a strong message about accountability and the consequences of financial misconduct in government institutions.

Further developments are expected as the probe deepens into one of Madhya Pradesh's most significant education-related financial "scams" in recent years.

