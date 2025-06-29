Economist hails India’s incredible social security growth after PM Modi cites ILO report in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) In the 123rd episode of his monthly radio address, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed a new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) that shows a major rise in India’s social security coverage.

Speaking on this incredible achievement, Economist Pankaj Jaiswal told IANS from Mumbai, that this major achievement should be “celebrated” as it reflects PM Modi’s grand success in ensuring that the poor and marginalised are not left behind.

Citing ILO data, he stated that this reflects a significant 45 per cent rise in social security benefits between 2015 and 2025, aligning with the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaiswal further said that this ranking is based on the first phase of an international assessment that examined 19 welfare schemes, including direct cash benefit transfers. “This is not just a number; it reflects India’s tremendous progress in ensuring welfare and economic security for its citizens,” he said.

“Currently, 94 crore people are availing social security benefits in India, and with Phase 2 of the study pending, that number could surpass 100 crores.” Highlighting the government’s push to end the parallel economy, Jaiswal said that schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana played a critical role.

“Earlier, people without bank accounts, especially from poor backgrounds, were not even aware of their entitlement to government benefits. Now, with financial inclusion and data mapping, benefits are reaching the last mile, and the role of middlemen has been eliminated.”

He emphasised the scale of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, noting that 77 crore digital health cards have already been issued, and gig workers and self-help groups, including beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, are also being brought under the social security net and are hugely benefiting the women.

Responding to the role of key schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and welfare plans for unorganised workers, Jaiswal said these programmes are crucial to India's socio-economic growth.

“When 81 crore people get food security under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, it ensures no one sleeps hungry. Only when basic needs are met can people focus on productivity and nation-building”, he said.

The latest ILO data, also cited by PM Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, underscores this transformation. “This ranking should be celebrated,” said Jaiswal, adding that “It shows India is moving decisively toward an inclusive, secure society.”

