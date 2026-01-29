Economic Survey shows India’s ‘Reform Express’ on track despite global challenges: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The Economic Survey 2025-26 paints a clear and encouraging picture of India’s economic journey, describing it as a fast-moving "Reform Express" making steady progress even as the world faces uncertainty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi said that the Survey, tabled in the Parliament earlier in the day, reflects the strength of India’s economic foundations and the government’s continuous efforts to drive growth, innovation and inclusive development.

"The Survey showcases how India’s Reform Express is moving forward with consistency and purpose," PM Modi wrote on X.

He emphasised that sustained reforms over the years have helped strengthen the economy and build confidence among investors, businesses and citizens.

"It highlights strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building," PM Modi said.

"The Survey underscores the importance of inclusive development, with focused attention on farmers, MSMEs, youth employment and social welfare," he added.

PM Modi mentioned that from expanding digital services to boosting startup culture and large-scale infrastructure projects, these sectors are emerging as key drivers of economic transformation.

Pointing out that the Survey brings out the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in building the nation’s future, he said that these sectors are not only creating new opportunities but are also strengthening India’s position in the global economy.

Referring to the roadmap outlined in the Survey, the Prime Minister said it provides clear direction for strengthening manufacturing, improving productivity and accelerating India’s progress towards becoming a developed nation.

PM Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to reforms that support industrial growth, skill development and technological advancement.

"The insights shared in the Economic Survey will play an important role in shaping informed policies and boosting confidence in India’s economic future," he stated.

"The government will continue working with determination to maintain growth momentum and build a resilient economy," the Prime Minister asserted.

