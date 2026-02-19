Economic Survey: Odisha posts 9.2 pc increase in per capita income

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (IANS) The state government on Thursday released the Economic Survey 2025-26, showcasing strong growth, rising per capita income, and significant strides in agriculture, industry, services and social development.

According to the annual economic survey, the per capita income in the state has risen by 9.2 per cent to Rs 1,86,761, reflecting faster convergence of per capita income with the national level.

“The Per Capita Income of Odisha has increased by 9.2 per cent to reach Rs 1,86,761 in 2025-26 (AE) while per capita income at the all-India level has gone up by 6.9 per cent. Odisha's rapid growth is translating into faster convergence of per capita income with the national level,” said the state government.

The report further noted that Odisha’s economy size, measured through GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) at current prices, is estimated as Rs 9.9 lakh crore in 2025-26, registering an increase of 9.5 per cent from Rs 9 lakh crore in 2024-25. The real economic growth is estimated at 7.9 per cent in 2025-26, which is higher than the preceding year's growth of 7.2 per cent in 2024-25, outpacing the national average of 7.4 per cent.

“All sectors have shown robust growth rates in 2025-26, and the state is poised for rapid expansion in the years ahead as private and public investment are increasing in the state,” the government further asserted.

The Economic Survey report also underscored that the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) and female LFPR are increasing in the state. The LFPR climbed to 64.5 per cent in 2024, as against 58.1 per cent in 2022, higher than the national average of 59.6 per cent in 2024. The Female LFPR in Odisha has also surged to 48.7 per cent in 2024, higher than the national average, signalling stronger gender inclusion.

As per the survey report, agriculture and allied sectors contribute 19.6 per cent to the state economy in 2025-26, above the national share of 16.8 per cent. The sector grew at 5.3 per cent, compared to India’s 3.1 per cent. Foodgrain production in Odisha hit a record high of 150.5 lakh MT in the 2024-25 from 143.04 lakh MT in 2023-24, reflecting a 5.2 per cent growth rate. The production of Rice grew at 2.8 per cent from 2023-24, supported by schemes like Samrudha Krushak Yojana and CM-Kisan scheme.

Meanwhile, the industry sector contributed 41.3 per cent to GSVA at current prices, amounting to approximately Rs 3.6 lakh crore. The sector registered a growth of 6.4 per cent at constant prices. This is fuelled primarily by robust expansion in manufacturing, which is expected to grow at 8.3 per cent, as against the national average of 7 per cent. The services sector in Odisha accounted for 39.1 per cent of GSVA in 2025-26. The sector is projected to grow by 9.3 per cent in 2025-26 (AE) at constant prices.

The financial services sector is projected to grow 11.9 per cent in 2025 26(AE). Policies like the AI Policy 2025, Odisha GCC Policy 2025 and Semiconductor & Fabless Policy 2025 aim to position the state as a digital economy hub.

The Economic Survey report also outlined major strides made by the state in several other sectors, such as the Railways, port and airport infrastructure, irrigation, health, sports, education, etc.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the annual state budget for the 2026-27 financial year in the state Assembly on Friday.

