Economic blow to Himachal tourism, says BJP on steep hike in vehicle entry tax

Shimla, Feb 20 (IANS) The main Opposition BJP on Friday slammed the cash-strapped state Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for steep hike in the entry fee and FASTag-based collection system to boost its revenue, being implemented from April 1.

Saying this decision is a direct economic blow to state’s economy, tourism and the public, party’s state media coordinator Karan Nanda said increasing the entry fee for private vehicles from other states from Rs 70 to Rs 130 and imposing a fee of up to Rs 170 on small cargo vehicles clearly "shows that the government is following a policy of imposing financial burden on the public to increase its revenue".

However, no toll will be collected from vehicles exiting the state. The toll is to be paid at the first barrier of entry, and the receipt will be valid for 24 hours throughout the state.

Frequent travellers can avail of concessional quarterly and annual tokens at the barrier.

Nanda said the steep increase in taxes on large freight vehicles, construction machinery, minibuses, and commercial vehicles would increase the cost of goods, ultimately impacting the common man in the form of inflation. He said the government is extorting huge sums from the public by showing a drop in the ocean of development work.

Increasing entry fees in a tourism-intensive state is like shooting oneself in the foot.

He said the government promoted the slogan of self-reliant Himachal, but "is enacting policies that undermine industry, tourism, and transportation". He said the government's goal of setting a revenue target of Rs 185 crore from 55 toll barriers demonstrates that the government's objective is not convenience but maximum collection.

He warned that "if this anti-people decision is not reversed, it will severely impact the state's economy, tourism arrivals, and employment".

Nanda said the BJP would continue to raise voice for the interests of the people and the government should remember that "the people are watching everything", they would definitely respond to "anti-people decisions when the time comes".

From April 1, the buses and trucks (up to two axles) will have to pay Rs 570, commercial vehicles (three axles) Rs 600, heavy construction machinery or earth-moving equipment or multi-axle vehicle Rs 800 and over-sized vehicles Rs 900.

