ECI to announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand assembly polls schedule today

New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for Assembly elections for Maharashtra and Jharkhand on Tuesday.

The poll body officials have called for a press conference at 3.30 pm in the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi to make the announcement of the schedule for the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The term of Maharashtra Assembly's will end on November 26, while the term of Jharkhand Assembly's will end on January 5, 2025.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The upcoming election will feature a two-way contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

In the recent parliamentary elections, the BJP-led MYA won just 17 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP's share fell to 9 seats, down from 23 five years ago. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi--comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar)--secured 30 seats.

The BJP and undivided Shiv Sena formed the government in 2019 but later split following some political drama. In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP won 105 seats and the Congress won 44 seats.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The term of the Jharkhand State Assembly is set to expire on January 5, 2025, with elections scheduled for 81 constituencies (44 General, 9 SC, 28 ST) across the state.

Jharkhand is expected to hold elections for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024.

A delegation from the ECI, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on September 24 conducted a thorough review of poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand at Ranchi, directing central and state enforcement agencies to curb the influence of money power.

In the 2019 elections, Jharkhand conducted polling in five phases, whereas Maharashtra had just one phase.

Speaking to ANI here today, BJP national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari said, "BJP and NDA is fully prepared for Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. We are confident that like Haryana, Maharashtra will vote for a pro-incumbency government which is the BJP-led NDA government."

"The people of Jharkhand are frustrated because of vote bank and corrupt politics of Hemant Soren and they are eager to vote for a pro-development, pro-tribal government under the BJP. We are confident that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, both the state governments will see a BJP government."

—ANI