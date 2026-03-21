ECI steps up vigil in Tamil Nadu; seizures cross Rs 75 crore ahead of Assembly polls

Chennai, March 21 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections approaching, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has intensified measures to ensure transparency, accountability, and strict enforcement of election norms across the state.

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A large network of Central Observers has been deployed to oversee the electoral process and address complaints from the public, political parties, and candidates.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu, a total of 136 General Observers, 40 Police Observers, and 151 Expenditure Observers have been assigned across all 234 Assembly constituencies.

Their contact details have been shared through District Election Officers, enabling citizens and stakeholders to directly report violations or grievances related to the elections.

As part of stringent expenditure monitoring, enforcement agencies have ramped up surveillance across the state to curb illegal inducements such as cash distribution, liquor, drugs, and freebies.

These intensified operations have resulted in cumulative seizures worth Rs 75.03 crore as of March 21, 2026. The seizures include Rs 23.74 crore in cash, Rs 0.51 crore worth of liquor, Rs 5.63 crore in drugs and narcotics, Rs 23.19 crore in precious metals, and Rs 21.96 crore in other items and freebies.

To streamline election-related procedures, the ECI's SUVIDHA portal continues to play a crucial role in facilitating candidates and political parties. The portal enables online nomination filing, booking time slots for submission, and applying for permissions related to public meetings, rallies, and other campaign activities.

So far, 2,443 applications have been received through the platform, of which 737 have been processed within stipulated timelines, while the remaining are under review. Candidates are required to complete the online process and submit a printed copy along with necessary documents to the Returning Officer.

Meanwhile, officials have urged all eligible voters to verify their names in the electoral roll to ensure their participation in the democratic process. Citizens can check their status online or apply for inclusion through Form-6, either offline with Electoral Registration Officers or via digital platforms. The last date for enrolment is March 26, 2026.

Authorities have also highlighted support services such as the “Book a Call with BLO” facility and mobile applications to assist voters. Emphasising public participation, the CEO reiterated that timely verification will help avoid last-minute issues and ensure a smooth electoral process across Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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