ECI steps in after row over FB's removal of Kerala LoP Satheesan's interview clip

Thiruvananthapuram, March 27 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday stepped in following the controversy over Facebook removing a portion of an interview of Opposition Leader, V.D. Satheesan, aired by Manorama News, allegedly at the direction of the Kerala Police.

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However, officials indicated that it is for the Kerala Police to explain the circumstances that led to the taking down of the interview.

Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer, Rathan U. Kelkar, on Friday clarified that the issue arose from objectionable comments posted under the video.

“The request was only to remove the comments. But the entire video was removed by mistake,” he said, adding that the action was part of cyber patrolling measures.

He also noted that discussions are ongoing with Meta and assured that the video would be restored soon if a formal complaint is pursued.

The clip in question was a reel from an interview conducted by Manorama News Director Johny Lukose.

It was blocked in India after the Cyber Operations wing of the Kerala Police issued a notice to Facebook under provisions of the IT Act.

According to the police, the directive was issued suo motu after noticing abusive and divisive comments in the comment section.

The Cyber wing maintained that it had only sought removal of the comments, fearing that escalating exchanges could lead to law and order issues.

However, Facebook removed the entire video instead.

Significantly, there was no content in the reel that violated Facebook’s community guidelines or provisions of the law.

Facebook itself indicated in its notification that the content did not breach its policies.

Manorama News has lodged complaints with the Chief Electoral Officer and the State Police Chief against the removal of the video.

The episode has added to a growing debate over police intervention in online political content during the election season in Kerala.

Earlier, criticism had mounted over police action against those reacting to the circulation of a controversial document bearing a BJP office seal.

With the EC now seized of the matter and restoration of the video likely, the controversy underscores the delicate balance between regulation and free expression in the midst of a high-stakes electoral battle.

--IANS

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