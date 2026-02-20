ECI shares SIR snapshot of net change in electors in Gujarat, Lakshadweep and Puducherry

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday shared a snapshot of the net changes in the number of electors following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Gujarat, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Read More

The Commission detailed the extent of deletions and attributed the changes to standard verification processes aimed at ensuring clean and accurate voter lists.

In Gujarat, the total number of electors before the SIR stood at 5,08,43,436. After the revision exercise, the figure came down to 4,40,30,725, marking a deletion of 68,12,711 names -- a net change of 13.40 per cent.

The Commission said the deletions were primarily due to electors found ineligible on grounds such as death, permanent migration, duplicate or multiple enrolments, and other statutory reasons identified during field verification.

In the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, the electorate declined marginally from 57,813 before SIR to 57,607 after completion of the exercise -- a net change of 0.36 per cent.

In Puducherry, the number of electors reduced from 10,21,578 prior to the revision to 9,44,211 post-SIR, reflecting a net change of 7.57 per cent.

The ECI emphasised that updation of electoral rolls is a continuous process, and eligible citizens can still apply for corrections and changes. It said Form 6 can be submitted for the inclusion of new voters, Form 7 for deletion of names, and Form 8 for the correction or modification of entries.

These forms can be filed up to the last date of nomination in an election.

The Commission further said that the SIR process in Bihar has already been completed, while the Summary Revision (SR) for Assam has also concluded. The final electoral rolls for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are scheduled to be published on February 21.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECI announced that it has initiated the next phase of SIR in 22 States and Union Territories, including the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, beginning April 2026.

The States and UTs slated for the upcoming SIR include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

--IANS

skp/rad