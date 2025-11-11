ECI records 14.55 pc polling in 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly election

Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) The voting in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections picked up pace early on Tuesday, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) reporting 14.55 per cent turnout till 9 a.m. -- an impressive figure for the first two hours of polling.

The ECI has recorded 14.55 per cent polling till 9 a.m. The highest polling was recorded in Gaya Ji with 15.97 per cent polling, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent polling, 15.77 per cent in Jamui, 15.54 per cent in Purnea, and 15.34 per cent in the Araria district.

Besides them, polling recorded in West Champaran is 15.04 per cent, East Champaran 14.11 per cent, Sheohar 13.94 per cent, Sitamarhi 13.49 per cent, Madhubani 13.25 per cent, Supaul 14.85 per cent, Katihar 13.77 per cent, Bhagalpur 13.43 per cent, Banka 15.14 per cent, Kaimur 15.08 per cent, Rohtas 14.16 per cent, Arwal 14.95 per cent, Jehanabad 13.81per cent, Aurangabad 15.43 per cent, and Nawada 13.46 per cent.

Polling is underway amid tight security in 122 constituencies across 20 districts.

Like Phase-1, officials expect the turnout to rise throughout the day.

Large numbers of women voters and first-time voters were seen queueing outside polling stations since early morning -- particularly in districts like Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj and West Champaran.

Of the 122 constituencies going to the polls, 101 are general, 19 SC-reserved, and two are ST-reserved.

For phase-2, the ECI has set up 45,399 polling stations -- 5,326 urban and 40,073 rural.

These include 595 women-managed booths, 91 PwD-managed booths, and 316 model stations.

Webcasting has been arranged at all polling stations.

The average electors per booth are 815. According to the Election Commission, 3,70,13,556 electors are eligible to vote in this round.

This includes 10,21,812 new voters added to the rolls.

Among them, 1,95,56,899 electors enrolled in the voter list are male, including 5,28,954 new male electors included in the roll after SIR.

Similarly, a total of 1,70,68,572 female voters are in the list, including 4,92,839 newly added after SIR.

The third gender voters are 943, including 90 newly added to the list.

A total of 7,69,356 electors are in the 18-19 age group -- these will be first-time voters in an Assembly election.

Bihar Police have made all security arrangements for the polling.

Special security measures have been put in place in seven districts, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Araria and Kishanganj along the India-Nepal border, while surveillance has also been intensified along the borders with Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The international borders have been completely sealed, while inter-state borders have also closed since Sunday evening to prevent infiltration and movement of external elements.

As per the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1,650 companies of central security forces have been deployed across the state to ensure peaceful and fair polling.

The security agencies are using drones and CCTV cameras for surveillance, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have also been deployed for immediate action in emergencies.

