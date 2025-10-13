ECI issues notification for bypolls to five Assembly seats

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued notifications for the bye-elections to five Assembly constituencies across the country. The polling is scheduled for November 11, and the counting of votes is to be held on November 14.

According to the notification, the bye-election for the 71-Nuapada Assembly Constituency in Odisha will see nomination filing from October 20, scrutiny on October 22, and withdrawal of nominations by October 24. The polling will be held on November 11.

The seat fell vacant following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8, who passed away while undergoing treatment in Chennai.

Similarly, the ECI announced the schedule for the bye-election to the 21-Tarn Taran Assembly Constituency in Punjab. The process of filing nominations will begin on October 21, followed by scrutiny on October 22 and withdrawal by October 24. Voting will be held on November 11 between 7.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, who had won the seat with 52,935 votes, defeating Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu.

In Rajasthan, the ECI has issued a notification for the bye-election to the 193–Anta Assembly Constituency, which became vacant on May 23, following the disqualification of MLA Kanwar Lal Meena.

The notification, issued under Sections 150(1), 30, and 56 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, states that nominations will close on October 21, scrutiny will take place on October 23, and candidates may withdraw by October 27. Polling will be conducted on November 11, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified from the Assembly on May 23 after being convicted in a 20-year-old criminal case.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani disqualified him with retrospective effect from May 2, 2025, the date when the Rajasthan High Court pronounced its verdict on his appeal, thereby ending his membership in the House.

The Election Commission has also released notifications for the bye-elections to the 77-Nagrota Assembly Constituency and the 27-Budgam Assembly Constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nomination filing for both constituencies will begin on October 20, followed by scrutiny on October 22, withdrawal by October 24, and polling on November 11.

