ECI deploys large number of observers in TN for free and fair Assembly polls

Chennai, March 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has emerged as a major focal point in the ongoing Assembly election process, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) deploying an extensive network of Central Observers to oversee polling across the state.

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In a move aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability, the Commission has assigned a total of 327 observers to Tamil Nadu alone -- one of the highest deployments in the country.

The observer team includes 136 General Observers, 40 Police Observers, and a significant 151 Expenditure Observers, covering all 234 Assembly constituencies.

The unusually high number of Expenditure Observers highlights the ECI’s intensified focus on tracking campaign spending and preventing the use of money power to influence voters.

This deployment forms part of a nationwide exercise in which 1,111 observers have been appointed to monitor elections across various states.

However, officials indicated that Tamil Nadu’s scale and electoral sensitivity warranted closer supervision at every stage of the process.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has reiterated the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that every voter can exercise their franchise freely, without fear, coercion, or inducement.

Observers, he noted, act as the Commission’s direct representatives on the ground and are entrusted with safeguarding electoral integrity.

All observers assigned to Tamil Nadu have been directed to reach their respective constituencies by March 18. Upon arrival, they will publish their contact details and begin daily interactions with candidates, political party representatives, and members of the public. These meetings are intended to provide a direct channel for addressing grievances, monitoring violations, and ensuring prompt corrective action.

The deployment is being carried out under the constitutional mandate of Article 324, along with provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Election officials said that such a large-scale presence is designed to ensure meticulous monitoring of law and order, campaign expenditure, and adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. With polling day drawing closer, the ECI’s strengthened oversight mechanism is expected to play a decisive role in ensuring that elections in Tamil Nadu are conducted in a peaceful, transparent, and credible manner.

--IANS

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