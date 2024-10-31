Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Kinnaur region of Himachal Pradesh

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the jolted the Kinnaur region of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) confirmed.
NCS said the earthquake hit at 9:23 AM (IST), at a depth of 10 km.
EQ of M: 3.3, On: 31/10/2024 09:23:57 IST, Lat: 31.47 N, Long: 78.35 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kinnaur, Hmachal Pradesh.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 31, 2024
The epicenter of the quake was recorded at Latitude 31.47 N and Longitude 78.35 E. (ANI)