Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Kinnaur region of Himachal Pradesh

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the jolted the Kinnaur region of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) confirmed.

NCS said the earthquake hit at 9:23 AM (IST), at a depth of 10 km.



The epicenter of the quake was recorded at Latitude 31.47 N and Longitude 78.35 E. (ANI)