Earth Hour 2026: DDA hosts Sanjay Van Mahotsav with WWF-India to promote environmental awareness

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in collaboration with WWF-India, organised the 'Sanjay Van Earth Hour Mahotsav – Forest Ethos' to mark Earth Hour 2026, on Saturday, bringing citizens closer to nature through a series of engaging and educational activities.

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Speaking about the event, DDA Vice Chairman, N. Saravana Kumar, said, “We have organised Sanjay Van Mahotsav in collaboration with WWF, a very reputed organisation. Along with them, we are conducting many activities like a bird festival. Today’s theme is ‘forest ethos’, and books related to butterflies were also published. Our intention is to spread information among people and make them understand the importance of nature, flora and fauna. It is an ecosystem where everyone coexists.”

The event featured a wide range of activities, including guided nature walks, biodiversity talks, a raptor exhibition, creative workshops, nature games, yoga sessions, journaling, and photography, all aimed at promoting environmental consciousness and sustainable living.

Taking to social media platform X, the DDA posted: “This Earth Hour, nature brought us together! A memorable day at Sanjay Van Earth Hour Mahotsav – Forest Ethos, where citizens reconnected with nature through guided walks, biodiversity talks, raptor exhibition, creative workshops, nature games, yoga, journaling & photography.

"In collaboration with @WWFINDIA the event highlighted sustainability and mindful living. Graced by Shri N. Saravana Kumar, Vice Chairman DDA, with the unveiling of Butterflies of Sanjay Van, it marked a meaningful step towards environmental awareness.”

Earlier, announcing the event on Facebook, the DDA had invited citizens to participate, stating: “Sanjay Van Unplugged, Tune into the Forest Ethos. This Earth Hour, step into nature at Sanjay Van Earth Hour Mahotsav on 28 March 2026. In collaboration with WWF-India, experience guided walks, nature trails, photography, journaling, yoga, and immersive forest activities. Give an hour to the Earth, and take back a deeper connection with it...”

The initiative aligned with the global Earth Hour campaign, encouraging individuals to reconnect with nature and adopt environmentally-responsible practices.

Through such events, the DDA aims to foster greater awareness about conservation and inspire citizens to actively participate in protecting the environment.

--IANS

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