Early summer heat sharply pushes Tamil Nadu’s power demand

Chennai, March 8 (IANS) Even before the peak summer season has fully set in, Tamil Nadu has witnessed a sharp rise in electricity consumption, with the state’s peak power demand crossing the 20,000-megawatt (MW) mark for the first time this year.

The surge has been attributed to rising temperatures and increasing humidity across the state.

According to official data, Tamil Nadu recorded a peak power demand of 20,211 MW on Friday, marking the highest level so far in 2026. The figure is only about 600 MW short of the state’s all-time peak demand of 20,830 MW, which was recorded in 2024.

Officials pointed out that the peak demand recorded this year has already surpassed the 2025 peak of 20,148 MW, which was registered in April last year. The fact that current demand has been reached in the first week of March indicates the likelihood of further increases as summer intensifies.

Daily electricity consumption has also shown a notable rise. The state recorded 416.284 million units (Mu) of power consumption in a single day, the highest daily usage so far this year. By comparison, the daily consumption crossed 436 Mu during the summer months last year, while the highest ever daily consumption of 454.32 Mu was recorded in April 2024.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) said power demand is likely to increase further in the coming weeks.

Weather forecasts indicate largely dry conditions across Tamil Nadu, with minimal chances of rainfall, which could lead to higher use of cooling appliances and air-conditioning.

Apart from seasonal factors, authorities also expect power consumption to rise due to increased political campaign activities ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket season, both of which typically lead to higher electricity usage.

To ensure uninterrupted supply, TNPDCL officials said the state has already entered into agreements with private power generators for long-term, medium-term and short-term power procurement to meet the anticipated demand during the summer months.

Meanwhile, solar power generation in Tamil Nadu has also seen a significant increase.

On Friday, the state absorbed 53.7 million units of solar power, the highest single-day solar generation recorded so far. The previous record stood at 50.8 Mu. Solar generation peaked at 7,107 MW during the day, reflecting the growing contribution of renewable energy.

Tamil Nadu currently has an installed solar power capacity of 9,555 MW, making it one of the leading states in solar energy production.

--IANS

aal/dpb