EAM Jaishankar's 'fruitful week' at UNGA79, interacted with 75 Foreign Ministers, representatives

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded an extremely 'fruitful week' at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79), interacting with 75 Foreign Ministers and representatives to foster global cooperation.

During his recent visit to United States, EAM Jaishankar participated in eight pivotal plurilateral meetings, including those of G20, G4, India Brazil South Africa Form (IBSA), BRICS, the first-ever Joint Ministerial Meeting of L.69 and C-10 group nations, India-CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) Foreign Ministers meeting, Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) meet, India-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Jaishankar also attended key events, such as the Summit for Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats, the signing of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty, and gatherings hosted by the Asia Society, events hosted by Observer Research Foundation (ORF), and participated in the launch of the PanIIT Alumni Foundation.

EAM Jaishankar delivered India's national statement at the UNGA, addressing pressing global concerns and emphasizing India's commitment to reformed multilateralism. In his speech, he also strongly condemned Pakistan's policy on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism.

Following the conclusion of the 79th UNGA, Jaishankar shared a compelling video showcasing the vital engagements and interactions he had during the assembly and wrote, "Concluded an extremely fruitful week at #UNGA79. Interactions with 75 Foreign Ministers and representatives. Participated in 8 plurilaterals -Delivered 's statement at the 79th UNGA. Truly a Vishwabandhu Bharat, committed to reformed multilateralism."

Foreign Ministers from India, Algeria, US, Itay, South Africa, Ukraine, Russia, Denmark, UAE, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Singapore, Brazil, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the Philippines also attended the UNGA 79.

Representatives from numerous other countries around the world participated in the assembly, engaging in vital discussions and bilateral meetings.

Notably, the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly opens on September 24 and will continue through September 28 and conclude on September 30.

The theme for the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly is "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations," according to the UN official statement.

