EAM Jaishankar to represent PM Modi at East Asia Summit, announces MEA  

New Delhi/Kuala Lumpur, Oct 23 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 27, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi will virtually attend the 22nd Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN)- India Summit on October 26 at the invitation of Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ASEAN leaders will jointly review the progress in ASEAN-India relations and discuss initiatives for strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Strengthening the relationship with ASEAN is a key pillar of our Act East Policy and our Indo-Pacific vision," read a statement issued by the MEA.

The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and also exchange views on regional and international developments.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to virtually attending the 47th ASEAN-India Summit in Kuala Lumpur. He also congratulated Malaysia for assuming the chairmanship of the group.

PM Modi called his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, on Thursday and confirmed that he will attend the summit virtually amid the Diwali festivities in India.

The 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits are scheduled to take place from October 26 to 28 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits."

"Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he added.

During the conversation, both leaders discussed deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Sharing details of the exchange, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a social media post, "Last night I received a phone call from my friend, former Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, to discuss efforts to take the Malaysia-India relationship to a more strategic and comprehensive level."

He emphasised the importance of the India-Malaysia partnership, adding, "India remains an important partner of Malaysia in the field of trade and investment, besides cooperation in the sectors of technology, education and security."

Anwar further announced that due to Diwali celebrations in India, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the ASEAN Summit virtually. "I respect that decision and extend my Deepavali greetings to him and the entire people of India," he said.

He reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to strengthening ties with India and enhancing ASEAN–India cooperation "towards a more peaceful and prosperous region."

As Malaysia prepares to host the landmark 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, the country is set to become the diplomatic capital of Southeast Asia for the duration of the event.

Over 30 heads of state and government -- including leaders from ASEAN nations and key dialogue partners such as the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada -- are expected to gather at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Discussions will focus on regional peace, economic resilience, and inclusive growth under Malaysia's 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship theme of 'Inclusivity and Sustainability'.

The three-day summit will conclude on October 28 with a closing ceremony and the formal handover of the ASEAN Chairmanship to the Philippines, marking the end of a significant year for Malaysia in advancing regional cooperation and shared prosperity.

--IANS

/as