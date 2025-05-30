EAM Jaishankar talks to Cyprus counterpart, appreciates support for backing India's fight against terrorism

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday discussed ways of strengthening the India-Cyprus bilateral relationship with the West Asian nation's Foreign Affairs Minister, Constantinos Kombos. The EAM also expressed appreciation for Cyprus for backing India's fight against terrorism.

Taking to X, the External Affairs Minister wrote: "Warm conversation with FM @ckombos of Cyprus. Discussed strengthening our bilateral partnership as well as India - EU ties. Appreciate the support consistently extended by Cyprus in combatting terrorism."

The conversation between the two leaders assume significance as it came at a time when India has been sending its team of MPs to multiple countries as a part of Operation Sindoor outreach. The visits are a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Cyprus in 1962, bilateral relations between both nations have been traditionally very close and friendly.

Besides, Cyprus has supported India on several crucial issues, including India’s election to UNSC, the India-US Civil Nuclear

Agreement, the NSG and the IAEA, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) notes.

Cyprus also supported India post-Shakti series of nuclear tests and on the issues of the Pulwama terrorist attack, says the MEA.

There have been several goodwill gestures between India and Cyprus, marking their special regard and gratitude for each other.

The MEA notes India has named an avenue in Delhi in honour of Archbishop Makarios, the first President of Cyprus.

"Cyprus issued two postal stamps on the occasion of Centenary Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 1970," it says.

Apart from that, a bust of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi was installed in the garden of the Parliament of Cyprus in 1972 and the avenue in the front of bust was named as “Jawaharlal Nehru Avenue” in 1983.

In a heartwarming gesture underlining the close relations between the two nations, in 2019, Cyprus issued a commemorative stamp on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

Taking the close ties between India and Cyprus into consideration, the latest conversation between S. Jaishankar and Constantinos Kombos holds importance as the subject of terrorism was also touched upon during the talks, with the Indian minister acknowledging the West Asian nation's constant support towards combatting terrorism.

