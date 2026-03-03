Dy CM Shinde arranges two special aircraft for stranded Maha citizens in Dubai

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Amid the escalating tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday arranged two special aircraft to rescue citizens stranded in the UAE.

Read More

The closure of Middle Eastern airspace had left several Indians including Maharashtrians stuck in Dubai and surrounding regions, prompting immediate intervention from the leadership.

Following personal coordination by the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, two special Star Air flights are scheduled to depart from Fujairah Airport on Tuesday, Flight VTGSO: Scheduled takeoff at 3:30 PM and Flight VTGSH: Scheduled takeoff at 4:30 PM, said Dy CM Shinde’s office in a release.

A total of 164 passengers are expected to touch down at Mumbai Airport between 5:30 PM and 7:00 PM on Tuesday night.

The group includes 84 students from Pune’s Indira School of Business Studies, along with residents from Thane, Murbad, Ahilyanagar, and other parts of the state, said the release.

Two days ago, Deputy CM Shinde personally interacted with the stranded citizens to reassure them of their safety. “You are all safe; do not worry. The Maharashtra Government and I personally stand firmly behind you. Every possible effort will be made to bring you back home safely," Shinde had promised.

By maintaining constant communication with various international and aviation authorities, the Deputy CM ensured a clear passage for these 164 passengers to return to India.

In a related development, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar assured the stranded Maharashtra citizens that the state government is committed to ensuring the safety and safe return of every one of its citizens.

In her post on X, Dy CM Sunetra Pawar said, “In the backdrop of the tense situation, ensuring the safety of citizens from Maharashtra stranded there is of utmost priority for the state government. Continuous contact is being maintained with all citizens through the relevant agencies, and efforts are underway at a war footing to provide them with the necessary assistance and guidance.”

She further stated, “In collaboration with the Dubai-based Indian People's Forum, the Maharashtra government has made available a special WhatsApp helpline for assistance and coordination. Those in need of urgent help, information, or guidance are urged to contact on WhatsApp Helpline: +97150 365 4357.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister’s Office said in its post on X that the state government is in contact with various citizens from Maharashtra who are stranded due to the war-like situation that has arisen in West Asia.

The CMO’s intervention comes after tensions escalate between Iran, Israel, and the United States and the ripple effects have severely impacted Gulf nations, leaving a significant number of citizens from India stranded in Dubai and other countries.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself is continuously in touch with various agencies and is also maintaining constant contact with the central government. He has instructed state minister Girish Mahajan to oversee the coordination efforts.

"The central government is also extending all possible assistance to the Maharashtra government. In coordination with the Indian People's Forum in Dubai, the Maharashtra government has issued a WhatsApp number, and those in need of help are urged to contact this WhatsApp number +97150 365 4357,” stated the CMO.

--IANS

sj/rad