Dy CM Sanghavi attends temple renovation ceremony, honours martyred soldier's kin in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar, Feb 14 (IANS) A grand ceremony was held at Kailashdham Temple Ashram in Nanimal village in Gujarat's Bhavnagar to mark the renovation of 17 temples, including 12 Jyotirlingas, on the eve of Mahashivratri.

The event was presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, with Minister of State Nimbuben Bambhaniya, Cabinet Minister Jitu Vaghani, and State Minister Parshottam Solanki present.

Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi said, "The residents of Nanimal need not travel far to have darshan of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The blessings of these sacred shrines are available right here in the village."

He also appealed to the youth, urging them to "stay away from bad habits and take a pledge to play a vital role in building a drug-free and responsible society".

Nanimal is known for its unity and harmony among people of different communities.

The ashram houses 17 temples, originally built nearly 25 years ago.

Over time, the structures became dilapidated and community leader Mukesh Patel proposed their renovation three years ago.

Along with the 12 Shiva temples, other shrines in the ashram were also reconstructed.

The temples enshrine deities, including Somnath Mahadev, Mallikarjun Mahadev, Mahakal Mahadev, and Omkareshwar Mahadev.

Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi performed worship at the shrines and expressed his blessings.

Leaders also participated in tree plantation activities within the ashram grounds.

The ashram's founder, Guru Vijaygiri Bapu, had envisioned creating a "Garland" of small temples to give meaning and prominence to Nanimal village, a vision that has now moved towards completion.

The Kailashdham Temple serves as a centre of faith for all villagers, attracting devotees from a 30-km radius.

During Mahashivratri, the ashram receives more than 20,000 visitors annually for worship.

In a separate event in Devgana village, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi presented a cheque of Rs one crore to the family of soldier Mehul Solanki, who was martyred during a clash with Maoist insurgents on May 22 last year in the Usur police station area of Bijapur district.

Minister of State Nimbuben Bambhaniya paid tribute alongside Deputy CM Sanghavi.

The CRPF accorded a Guard of Honour in memory of the fallen soldier.

The cheque was handed over to Solanki's mother, showcasing government support and recognition of the soldier's sacrifice.

