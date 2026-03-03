DVAC plans review plea as Madras HC seeks response in 'Cash-for-Jobs' FIR contempt case

Chennai, March 3 (IAN ) The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is considering filing a review petition against the court's February 20 order directing it to register a First Information Report (FIR) in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam linked to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department headed by Minister K.N. Nehru.

Appearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan, Advocate General P.S. Raman said the DVAC was contemplating a review of the order mandating registration of the FIR "forthwith".

The submission was made during the hearing of a contempt petition filed by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Rajya Sabha member I.S. Inbadurai, against former DVAC Director (in-charge) A.T. Durai Kumar.

The petitioner alleged wilful disobedience of the High Court’s directive, pointing out that more than 10 days had elapsed without compliance.

Opening arguments for the petitioner, senior counsel V. Raghavachari contended that the DVAC had failed to act despite clear judicial instructions.

When the Bench sought the state’s response, Raman clarified that the Advocate General typically does not appear in contempt proceedings and that senior counsel N.R. Elango would represent the DVAC. However, he added that the agency had sought his legal opinion on whether a prior sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was necessary before registering the FIR.

After preliminary submissions, the bench directed the DVAC to file a detailed counter-affidavit within two weeks and adjourned the matter.

In his affidavit, Inbadurai described the alleged scam as "grave and systematic", claiming bribes ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh were collected from candidates for 2,538 posts, including Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers.

He cited findings by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which reportedly uncovered material suggesting the money was routed through hawala channels before entering the banking system.

The ED is said to have seized documents during searches at the residences of the Minister’s brothers, N. Ravichandran and K.N. Manivannan, among others.

The High Court had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the DVAC conducting only a preliminary inquiry despite the ED’s inputs, and directed immediate registration of an FIR, noting the seriousness of the allegations.

--IANS

aal/vd