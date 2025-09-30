Dussehra rally not a show of strength but service to flood-affected farmers: Maha Dy CM

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the party’s customary Dussehra rally will be held this year in Mumbai, but added that, considering the flood situation in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra, Shiv Sainiks from those areas have been asked not to come here; instead, help farmers.

He stated that a major crisis has befallen the farmers of the state, and it is the responsibility of the government to wipe their tears.

He told reporters that Shiv Sainiks from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai Metropolitan Region have been invited for the Dussehra rally, which will be held at the NESCO ground in Goregaon this year instead of Azad Maidan, which is filled with rainwater and mud.

He appealed to the party workers from flood-affected areas to prioritise helping farmers instead of coming to the gathering.

"We don't need to show our strength; the people have made us victorious. Now we will use our strength to help farmers," he said.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and I have inspected the areas affected by heavy rains and understood the sufferings of the farmers. The Panchnama will be completed in the next two to three days, and the extent of the damage will be clear, and then a concrete decision will be taken regarding the assistance. It is necessary to immediately help farmers by setting aside the rules and conditions for assistance," Shinde said.

He added that the cabinet meeting unanimously decided that the previous government had also relaxed the rules while distributing assistance.

Shinde said that the flood has washed away land, caused huge damage to livestock, caused loss of life, and houses are still underwater in some places.

At such a time, the Shiv Sena is providing kits of 26 types of essential items to the flood-affected farmers and said that help will be taken to the last farmer.

Shinde appealed to the opposition not to do politics by doing photo sessions. He also clarified that discussions have been held with the Health Minister Prakash Abitkar to prevent the spread of epidemic diseases in the flood situation.

“Just as Shiv Sainiks had done large-scale relief work in Kolhapur and Chiplun this year, efforts will be made through Shiv Sena to rebuild the lives of the flood victims by conducting cleanliness drives and health camps,” he added.

"Our policy is that where there is a disaster or crisis, Shiv Sena will be there. We are doing 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics according to the ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe," said Shinde.

--IANS

