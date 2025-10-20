During Diwali, Perambur in TN chooses silence to protect its sacred bats

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) As Diwali lights up Tamil Nadu with colour and sound, the quiet village of Perambur near Kollidam in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai stands apart — not reverberating with fireworks, but shrouded in silence.

For more than a century, the villagers here have upheld a remarkable vow: no bursting of crackers, no burning of waste, and no loud festivities.

Their reason is both simple and profound — to protect hundreds of bats roosting in a sprawling banyan tree, located about a kilometre away from the residential area.

The ancient banyan tree, home to hundreds of fruit bats, is central to the village’s identity.

But it has now become a subject of gentle dispute among residents.

While one group wants to promote the “bat grove” as an eco-tourism attraction that could generate local jobs, others warn that increased human activity might disrupt the fragile ecosystem they have safeguarded for generations.

"We don’t want to lose the village’s identity," local farmer B. Karthi said. "Even a little bit of smoke or noise will hurt the bats."

Many villagers treat the bats as sacred beings.

"I haven’t burst a firecracker in 25 years," said Brema Palani, 48, who moved to the village from Salem after marriage.

"It’s not a restriction, but a tradition. We’ve learned to respect it."

Despite growing curiosity among birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts, the site remains difficult to access.

The only way to reach it is by walking through knee-deep muddy fields along a narrow, three-foot-wide path.

Villagers said a mud road once connected the grove to the village but was lost when farmers expanded their fields.

"We have been asking officials to restore the road," said a farmer.

Sirkazhi Forest Range Officer B. Ayub Khan said officials are considering options carefully.

"Laying a road straight to the tree will cause noise pollution. A better approach would be to construct a road only up to 500 metres from the site and set up an observation zone for visitors and researchers," he said.

However, no formal plan has been drawn up yet.

Even as Deepavali festivities reverberate across Tamil Nadu, Perambur continues to uphold its century-old vow — choosing silence over spectacle and reverence over revelry to ensure its winged inhabitants remain undisturbed.

