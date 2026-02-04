Due to Siddaramaiah govt policy, liquor shops available every 500m in Karnataka, says Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (IANS) BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday attacked the Siddaramaiah government over the alleged excise 'scam', saying that due to the state government’s policy, liquor shops are available almost every 500 metres in the state.

Speaking to the media, Vijayendra stated, "The BJP and JD(S) have taken the stand that the Chief Minister of the Congress-led government, which is steeped in corruption, must take a firm decision in the excise matter."

Vijayendra demanded that the Excise Minister’s resignation be obtained first, and only then should a corruption investigation be conducted.

He said the government’s massive corruption has now reached the Excise Department as well. On one hand, the state government has failed to mobilise funds for its guarantees, and on the other, it has increased targets in the Excise Department, turning Karnataka into a state of alcoholics.

Liquor licences are being issued indiscriminately, he alleged.

Due to the state government’s policy, liquor shops are available almost every 500 metres. Whichever department one looks at, corruption is rampant. Even the head of the Excise Department has publicly stated that there is a Rs 6,000 crore scam in the department, he pointed out.

He alleged that an audio tape has been made public in which references were made to Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur, his son and the Chief Minister. The Excise Minister has delivered long speeches in the past about who had resigned earlier. He also reminded the Chief Minister that Minister George had resigned in the Deputy SP M. Ganapathi suicide case.

After this government came to power, the Valmiki Development Corporation scam occurred, in which an officer died by suicide. Under unavoidable circumstances, Minister B. Nagendra had to resign, he said.

The state BJP chief added that the arrogance of ministers, including the Chief Minister, was seen in the Assembly on Tuesday, making it clear that this corruption is not limited to ministers alone.

"Karnataka has been converted into an ATM for the Congress high command. Pressure is being exerted to prevent the Excise Minister from resigning. If he resigns, it is not known whose roots it may shake, and therefore, the Congress government is protecting him," he alleged.

Vijayendra said the BJP and JD(S) staged an overnight protest on Tuesday and announced that the agitation would continue.

Responding to allegations by opposition parties over the alleged Rs 6,000-crore excise scam and their day-and-night protest inside the Vidhana Soudha demanding his resignation, Karnataka Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur stated that he would not resign under any circumstances.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal(Secular) continued their day-and-night protest at the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur over the alleged excise scam.

