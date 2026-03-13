Dubey challenges Cong, LoP Gandhi on implementation of national projects between 1974-2014

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday challenged the Congress party and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi to present evidence of any significant implementation of key national development projects between 1974 and 2014, when the party was in power.

Read More

Speaking to reporters, Dubey referred to a past report that had recommended major reforms and development in sectors such as nuclear energy, railway electrification, coal gasification and hydropower.

“For nearly 40 years, when Congress was in power — except for the five to six years under Atal Bihari Vajpayee — many recommendations were discussed in reports. These included doubling nuclear facilities, expanding railway electrification, promoting coal gasification and developing hydropower,” Dubey said.

He further challenged the Congress leadership to explain what steps had been taken to implement these recommendations during their years in government.

“I challenge Congress and Rahul Gandhi to explain what was implemented from this report between 1974 and 2014. In 1973, Vajpayee ji had questioned why a committee report was being prepared if its recommendations were not going to be implemented. The report came, but it was never taken seriously. That shows the approach of the Congress,” he said.

Dubey also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that the government had successfully handled multiple global crises.

“As Prime Minister Modi has said, just as he protected 140 crore people during the COVID-19 pandemic, India remained largely unaffected despite global crises such as the Russia–Ukraine war. Similarly, even amid tensions involving Iran, India has remained stable. Prime Minister Modi will continue to protect 140 crore Indians from every crisis,” he said.

The BJP MP further alleged that Opposition parties were trying to create unnecessary panic among the public.

“There is no real crisis. The narrative of crisis is being created by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress,” Dubey claimed, while also criticising LoP Gandhi and accusing him of spreading propaganda.

Meanwhile, LoP Gandhi on Thursday raised concerns about LPG shortages affecting the hotel industry amid the West Asia crisis. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Congress MP claimed that the issue marked the “beginning of pain” that could worsen in the coming days.

He also criticised the Union government and questioned how US President Donald Trump could decide “from where and from whom India should purchase its oil.”

--IANS

jk/rad