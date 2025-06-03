DU VC lauds 'Op Sindoor', says ‘raising patriotic citizens, future leaders is University’s responsibility’

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Delhi University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday extolled the armed forces for destroying and decimating terror networks in Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), under the precise and targeted 'Operation Sindoor' and also commended the government for giving the forces full freedom in chasing away India’s enemies.

Professor Yogesh Singh, in an exclusive conversation with IANS said, “Raising patriotic leaders and future leaders is the biggest role and responsibility of any University” and also informed about the steps taken to disseminate right information about India's cross-border operation against terrorism.

He said that the government did the right thing by greenlighting military strikes on terror factories across the border, as it sent the right message to the world.

“Operation Sindoor is the symbol of the nation’s pride. It is the symbol of our armed forces’ prowess and goes to show the resolve of the strong government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi” he said and added that such leadership is important in steering the nation during troubled times.

He also underlined the need to keep the citizens, particularly impressionable minds, well-informed about the intentions, motive and achievements of 'Operation Sindoor'.

When questioned on introducing a chapter on 'Operation Sindoor' in the college curriculum, he said, “It is too early to comment on this” but said that it was important to keep the younger generation informed about the challenges and constraints in planning such an operation and also about what purpose it achieved.

He said that many colleges are holding debates, deliberations and discussions on the May 7-10 targeted military strikes on terror installations across the border that followed the cowardly terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22 and said that such platforms will facilitate a ‘patriotic environment’ where students, professors and experts can share their views, which in turn will enrich and enlightening the 'uninformed' ones.

The DU professor also spelled out the University’s role in disseminating information regarding 'Operation Sindoor' and underlined its role in fostering an informed and enlightened citizenry.

Professor Yogesh Singh informed about the recent launch of a social media handle on X, titled ‘Yeh Desh Hai Mera’, where the University is playing proactive role in ‘educating and enlightening’ students about the importance and impact of 'Operation Sindoor' and also why the national security must be above everything.

“Everyone should be a participant in protecting nation’s integrity and hence it’s a collective responsibility to shred certain motivated narratives which may harm the nation,” he said, while shedding light on why the educational institutions should remain ahead of others in spreading the right word, about matters pertaining to the national security.

--IANS

mr/rad