Dry weather likely across TN as easterly winds weaken, fishermen advised to stay ashore

Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) A phase of dry weather is likely to prevail across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal following a change in the speed and pattern of easterly winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

According to the IMD, the weakening of easterly winds has limited the inflow of moisture into the region, leading to a higher probability of dry atmospheric conditions. As a result, most parts of Tamil Nadu and the adjoining Union Territories are expected to experience dry weather, with little chance of rainfall in the immediate future.

The weather department also noted that there is no significant change expected in the minimum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Day and night temperatures are likely to remain close to seasonal averages, providing relatively stable weather conditions despite the dry spell.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to range between 30 degrees and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 21 to 22 degrees C.

Weather officials said the city is unlikely to witness any major fluctuations in temperature, and humidity levels are expected to remain moderate. However, the IMD has issued a strong warning for coastal and marine areas, cautioning fishermen against venturing into the sea. Gusty winds with speeds of 40 kmph to 50 kmph are expected over the southern Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and the Kumari sea region. At times, wind speeds may increase to around 60 kmph, leading to rough sea conditions.

Given the forecast, fishermen operating from the southern coastal districts have been advised to stay ashore until conditions improve. The IMD said strong winds and turbulent sea conditions could pose serious risks to small fishing boats and traditional vessels.

Meteorologists pointed out that while dry weather may support routine activities on land, an extended dry phase could have implications for agriculture, particularly in rain-dependent areas. Farmers have been advised to remain cautious and follow future advisories closely.

The IMD said it will continue to monitor weather conditions across southern India and issue updates as required. Residents, coastal communities and fishermen have been urged to stay alert and strictly adhere to official weather advisories.

