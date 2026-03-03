Dry spell to continue in TN, Puducherry; light rain likely in Western Ghats

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast dry weather over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next two days, even as certain atmospheric systems continue to influence weather patterns over the southern seas.

In a statement, the weather department said an atmospheric low-pressure circulation persists over the Comorin Sea and adjoining Maldives region. Additionally, an upper-air cyclonic circulation is prevailing over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean.

However, these systems are not expected to bring any significant rainfall to most parts of Tamil Nadu in the immediate term.

Despite the generally dry outlook, isolated light rainfall is likely at one or two places in the Western Ghats districts on March 6 and 7.

The impact of the prevailing systems is expected to remain limited, with no widespread rainfall forecast across the state.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies over the next two days. Early morning hours may witness light mist in some areas, particularly in low-lying localities.

The city is not expected to receive any rainfall during this period. The weather department also noted that misty conditions are likely to persist during the early morning hours in Western Ghats districts and along the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

Residents, especially motorists, have been advised to exercise caution during early morning travel due to reduced visibility in certain pockets.

Though recent weeks have seen fluctuations in temperature across parts of the state, no major change in maximum temperatures has been indicated in the current forecast.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring developments over the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean for any potential intensification of weather systems.

With the summer season gradually setting in, the prevailing dry conditions are expected to continue in most interior districts. The department will issue further updates if there are any significant changes in weather patterns over the coming days.

