Drunkard, shameless: BJP leader slams Madan Mitra, Kalyan Banerjee over Kolkata gang-rape remarks

Kolkata, June 30 (IANS) BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Monday launched a sharp attack on senior Trinamool Congress leaders Madan Mitra and Kalyan Banerjee for their controversial remarks in the wake of the Kolkata law college gang-rape case.

Sinha called for strict action against them, asserting that those who cannot respect women have no place in public life.

"Madan Mitra is a drunkard. His statements are baseless. He is not from this world. Secondly, Kalyan Banerjee is outright shameless. Those who can't respect women and question their character should face strict action. I urge the government to take appropriate actions against these two," Sinha told IANS.

Kalyan Banerjee had stirred controversy by claiming that it was not possible for government agencies to provide protection in instances where a friend rapes another friend. The remark drew criticism across political and civil society platforms.

Adding to the uproar, Madan Mitra, known for his provocative statements, suggested that the rape case should be a message to girls not to attend college when it's closed.

The comments come after the arrest of three individuals linked to Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the TMC, in the Kolkata gang-rape case. The accused, Monojit Mishra, Jaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, were referred to as "M", "J", and "P" in the FIR.

Sinha further alleged that crimes against women have increased in West Bengal due to a culture of impunity fostered by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"All rapists, criminals, and terrorists are from Trinamool Congress. This is because they know that they can do anything they want; neither the police nor the law will do anything. This is why, in the rape cases that have happened to date, not even a single culprit has been brought to justice," he said.

He also launched a direct attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of shielding perpetrators instead of supporting victims.

"All this happens because the female CM of West Bengal never stands by the victims and always protected the rapists. Despite being a female CM, Mamata supports the oppressor, not the victim. This is why violence and rape incidents have been on the rise in West Bengal," Sinha added.

