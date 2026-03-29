Drugs worth over Rs 1.59 crore destroyed in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

Raipur, March 29 (IANS) Authorities in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Sunday confirmed the destruction of illicit narcotic substances valued at Rs 1,59,84,520, as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug-related offences.

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Officials said the disposal included a wide range of banned substances such as brown sugar, heroin, syrups, tablets, capsules, and injection ampoules, and was carried out strictly in line with prescribed government norms.

The narcotics, which had been seized in multiple cases across various police stations in the district, were destroyed on Saturday night under the supervision of the District-Level Drugs Disposal Committee, adhering to established legal procedures.

According to officials, the total estimated value of the destroyed contraband stood at Rs 1,59,84,520.

The disposal exercise covered substances seized in connection with 35 separate cases registered at different police stations and outposts across Mahasamund district.

Among the items destroyed were 720 grams of brown sugar, 7 grams of heroin, 2,576 bottles of syrup, 11,367 capsules, 62,449 tablets, and 4,123 injection ampoules.

The destruction process was carried out at the Bio-Medical Waste Plant (SMS) in Siltara, Raipur, after a thorough physical verification conducted in the presence of the District-Level Drugs Disposal Committee.

The committee comprised the Superintendent of Police of Mahasamund as its Chairman, along with the Additional Superintendent of Police and the District Excise Officer serving as members, officials said.

Breaking down the cases geographically, officials mentioned that of the 35 cases, one was registered at Singhora Police Station, four at Saraipali, two at Baloda, one at Patewa, one at Tumgaon, 13 at Mahasamund, one at Bagbahara, two at Komakhan, and 10 at Basna.

The cases span multiple years, reflecting sustained enforcement efforts. These include one case from 2017, two from 2020, three from 2021, seven from 2022, eight from 2023, three from 2024, and 11 cases from 2025.

Officials stated that the destruction of seized narcotics is part of regular enforcement measures aimed at ensuring that such substances do not re-enter circulation, while reinforcing the administration's commitment to tackling drug-related crimes in the region.

--IANS

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