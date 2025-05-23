Drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore seized in Assam

Guwahati, May 23 (IANS) Assam Police foiled a drug peddling attempt in Cachar district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

Police conducted an operation in the Cachar district, resulting in the seizure of narcotics valued at Rs 3.11 crore.

The operation against drugs was carried out by police on intelligence-backed information.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “Backed by intel, @cacharpolice carried out an operation near ISBT Silchar and apprehended a drug peddler with 622 gms heroin, valued at ₹3.11cr.”

“Our relentless #AssamAgainstDrugs effort will continue. Good job @assampolice”, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, drugs valued at over Rs 5.7 crores were seized by the security forces in Manipur and Mizoram. A defence spokesman said that Assam Rifles successfully apprehended a drug trafficker and seized a large amount of illegal narcotics from Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday night.

The suspected drug peddler was moving in a truck from Imphal to Jiribam, along National Highway-37.

After receiving input from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence about the likely trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles personnel became vigilant and stopped a vehicle matching the description at a check post in Noney.

During the search operation, 569.24 grams of heroin and large quantities of amphetamine/methamphetamine tablets were recovered from the possession of the arrested drug peddler.

The drugs, the total value of which is Rs 5 crore, were contained in 50 cases of soap and 49 sachets.

In another incident, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of the Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, based on specific input, conducted a search operation at Vairengte in Mizoram’s Kolasib district, along southern Assam, and seized 7.042 kg of pseudoephedrine tablets (a precursor chemical) valued at Rs 7.04 lakh.

One person was also arrested in connection with the drug seizure, a BSF spokesman said. Officials said that all the drugs were smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar.

