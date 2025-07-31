Drugs valued at Rs 34.73 crore seized in Mizoram, Tripura; three held

Aizawl/Agartala, July 31 (IANS) Security forces in Mizoram and Tripura have seized huge quantity of drugs valued at Rs 34.73 crore and arrested three drug peddlers in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

A Defence spokesperson said that acting on secret information; the Assam Rifles troops launched an operation on Thursday at Zote areas in eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district.

During the operation, the para-military personnel recovered around 11 kg of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued approximately Rs 33.33 crore.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai. In Tripura, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Tripura Police, seized 14,000 methamphetamine tablets and apprehended three suspected individuals in the Sepahijala disrrict’s Salpokhar area close to Bangladesh border.

Acting on specific intelligence received during the early hours, a BSF team swiftly mobilised and cordoned off a red Chevrolet Aveo car and a joint search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of 70 packets containing 14,000 methamphetamine tablets, valued at approximately Rs 1.4 crore.

Three drug peddlers -- Sarfraj Ahmed (resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh), Jubair (Moradabad, UP), and Nazrul Islam (Cooch Behar, West Bengal) -- were apprehended from a nearby house.

The contraband and the suspects were handed over to Tripura Police for further legal action.

The operation highlights BSF’s proactive role and unwavering commitment in preventing narcotics smuggling and ensuring the safety and security of the India-Bangladesh border, a BSF statement said.

Police officials suspect that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar and through Mizoram and southern Assam brought to Tripura to smuggle them to Bangladesh.

Myanmar’s Chin state has emerged as a major hub for drug trafficking, wildlife smuggling, and other illicit activities.

The contraband is often routed through six districts in Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip -- which share unfenced borders of 510 km with Myanmar.

