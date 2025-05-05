Drugs valued at Rs 30.72 crore seized in Mizoram, two held

Aizawl, May 5 (IANS) Mizoram Police in one of the biggest-ever single hauls has seized drugs valued at around Rs 30.72 crore in the state’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border and arrested two persons, officials said on Monday.

A police official said that the police have seized more than two crore highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, weighing 236.33 kg, and valued at around Rs 30.72 crore late on Sunday night at Vanzau village in Champhai district near the Myanmar border.

He said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, police intercepted a vehicle travelling from Thinghrangkawn to Bungzung, both border villages in Champhai district.

“Upon thorough searches, the drugs were found inside the vehicle. The two drug peddlers, identified as Laltanpuia (30) and Vanropuia (27), both residents of bordering Champhai town, were arrested,” he said.

The official said a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He said that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar and intended to ferry them for consumption elsewhere in India or abroad, including metropolitan cities and international markets where demand for methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, is rising.

In another incident, the security forces seized around 1.3 kg of heroin in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

A police official said in Imphal that acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles troops and Manipur Police intercepted a vehicle and seized the heroin concealed in 108 soap cases.

One person, identified as 29-year-old Letminthang, a resident of Chehjang village in Chandel district, was apprehended.

Police suspect that the drugs were being transported from Myanmar to Assam's Silchar via Churachandpur.

Manipur's Churachandpur district shares an unfenced border with both Myanmar and Mizoram.

--IANS

sc/dan