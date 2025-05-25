Drugs valued at Rs 2 crore seized in Assam

Guwahati, May 26 (IANS) In yet another significant breakthrough in the state's ongoing crackdown on narcotics, the Assam Police seized 324 grams of heroin valued at Rs 2 crore during an anti-drug operation in Sribhumi district, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The operation was carried out under Patharkandi Police Station at Mundamala locality in the district, where three alleged drug peddlers were arrested.

Chief Miniser Sarma shared the update on social media platform X, lauding the efforts of the Karimganj police.

"Another clean sweep by @sribhumipolice," he wrote, reaffirming his government's zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking in the region.

This latest seizure adds to a series of successful operations led by Assam Police as part of the state's aggressive anti-narcotics drive.

According to CM Sarma, "with the drug trade posing a serious threat to youth and community safety, authorities have intensified surveillance and enforcement, especially along key transit routes bordering other northeastern states."

Earlier on Thursday, drugs valued at more than Rs 5.7 crore were seized by the security forces in Manipur and Mizoram.

A Defence Spokesman said that the Assam Rifles successfully apprehended a drug trafficker and seized a large amount of illegal narcotics from Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday night.

The suspected drug peddler was moving in a truck from Imphal to Jiribam, along National Highway-37.

After receiving input from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence about the likely trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles personnel became vigilant and stopped a vehicle matching the description at a checkpost in Noney.

During the search operation, 569.24 grams of heroin and large quantities of amphetamine/methamphetamine tablets were recovered from the possession of the arrested drug peddler.

The drugs, the total value of which is Rs 5 crore, were contained in 50 cases of soap and 49 sachets.

In another incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of the Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, based on specific input, conducted a search operation at Vairengte in Mizoram's Kolasib district, along southern Assam, and seized 7.042 kg of pseudoephedrine tablets (a precursor chemical) valued at Rs 7.04 lakh.

One person was also arrested in connection with the drug seizure, a BSF Spokesman said.

Officials said that all the drugs were smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar.

--IANS

tdr/khz