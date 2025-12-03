Drugs valued at Rs 16.65 crore seized in Mizoram, woman arrested

Aizawl, Dec 3 (IANS) The Assam Rifles have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 16.65 crore in Mizoram's bordering Champhai district and arrested a woman drug peddler, officials said on Wednesday.

A defence spokesman said that, acting on credible intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking near the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles conducted an operation at Venglai areas in Champhai district on Tuesday night.

During the operation, unusual movement was detected in the Venglai area. A swift and thorough search resulted in the recovery of 5.55 kg of methamphetamine tablets, a psychotropic substance, with an estimated international market value of Rs 16.65 crore.

The woman, identified as Zolianthangi, was also apprehended in connection with the recovery of the drugs.

The seized contraband, and the arrested woman were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for detailed investigation and further legal action under applicable laws.

An official statement said that this operation reinforces the ongoing collective efforts to protect the youth of Mizoram from the harmful effects of narcotics and maintain peace and security in the region.

The methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are commonly referred to as the 'crazy drug'.

They are banned in India and very popular among drug addicts in the country, Bangladesh, and other countries.

With the latest seizure, methamphetamine tablets worth a total of Rs 46.24 crore were confiscated in Mizoram in three separate operations carried out by the Assam Rifles over the past week, during which three drug peddlers were arrested.

On November 27, the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 16.26 crore and arrested a drug peddler in Mizoram's Saitual district.

On November 26, Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 13.33 crore and arrested a Myanmarese drug peddler.

Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively.

Myanmar's Chin state is a hub for the smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.

